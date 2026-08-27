Ghana: Companies Brace for 5th Lcb Corporate Games

Companies operating within Ghana's port and logistics industry have come together for the 2026 edition of the LCB Corporate Games, a 12-to-14-week sporting competition aimed at promoting collaboration, healthy lifestyles and stronger professional relationships among industry players.

The competition, now in its fifth year, brings together 16 corporate institutions and staged across the Accra and Tema zones, with the top teams from the two zones expected to meet in a grand finale to determine the overall champion.

Competing teams include Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), which has entered two teams in this year's competition, the Fire Department and the Mechanical Department.

GPHA has been a regular participant in the event, joining other companies and institutions operating within Ghana's ports, shipping, freight and logistics ecosystem.

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The games are being organised by LCB WorldwideGhana Limited as part of its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and drive to create platforms that bring industry stakeholders together.

According to Ms Philomena Ocloo, an official of LCB Worldwide Ghana, the initiative also provides an avenue for the company to create greater awareness about its operations and the services it provides.

She explained that the annual initiative allows LCB Worldwide Ghana to engage directly with the wider business community while combining its CSR objectives with activities that promote social interaction and wellbeing.

Mr Felix Segbaya, another official of LCB Worldwide Ghana, said the games were designed to communicate a broader message about the company's relationship with its business partners.

The overall winner will receive GH₵20,000, while the first runner-up will take home GH₵10,000 and the second runner-up will receive GH₵5,000.