Ghana: Companies Brace for 5th Lcb Corporate Games

26 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Gordon WELLU

Companies operating within Ghana's port and logistics industry have come together for the 2026 edition of the LCB Corporate Games, a 12-to-14-week sporting competition aimed at promoting collaboration, healthy lifestyles and stronger professional relationships among industry players.

The competition, now in its fifth year, brings together 16 corporate institutions and staged across the Accra and Tema zones, with the top teams from the two zones expected to meet in a grand finale to determine the overall champion.

Competing teams include Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), which has entered two teams in this year's competition, the Fire Department and the Mechanical Department.

GPHA has been a regular participant in the event, joining other companies and institutions operating within Ghana's ports, shipping, freight and logistics ecosystem.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The games are being organised by LCB WorldwideGhana Limited as part of its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and drive to create platforms that bring industry stakeholders together.

According to Ms Philomena Ocloo, an official of LCB Worldwide Ghana, the initiative also provides an avenue for the company to create greater awareness about its operations and the services it provides.

She explained that the annual initiative allows LCB Worldwide Ghana to engage directly with the wider business community while combining its CSR objectives with activities that promote social interaction and wellbeing.

Mr Felix Segbaya, another official of LCB Worldwide Ghana, said the games were designed to communicate a broader message about the company's relationship with its business partners.

The overall winner will receive GH₵20,000, while the first runner-up will take home GH₵10,000 and the second runner-up will receive GH₵5,000.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.