Ghana: Sports Security Must Lead Conversation Ahead of Ghana Premier League Return

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) will return next month with renewed hope and excitement.

Fans will look forward to another season of good football, while clubs prepare to compete for honours. However, beyond the excitement, one issue deserves equal attention. That issue is sports security.

Football is more than 90 minutes of play. It brings people together, creates jobs and promotes national unity. For the league to grow, every player, referee, journalist and supporter must feel safe before, during and after every match.

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In the past, Ghana football has experienced incidents that have affected its image. There have been cases of crowd violence, attacks on match officials, damage to property and clashes between rival supporters.

Such incidents reduce public confidence in the league and discourage families from attending matches.

As the new season approaches, stakeholders have another opportunity to show that football can be played in a safe and peaceful environment.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana Police Service, the National Sports Authority, club administrators and supporters all have important roles to play in ensuring this.

Security should not begin only when supporters enter the stadium. It should start days before every match through proper planning and coordination.

One important area is the use of approved match venues. Every venue selected for Premier League matches should meet the required safety standards.

The venues should have a good perimeter fencing, separate entry and exit points, safe seating or standing areas, proper dressing rooms, emergency exits, adequate lighting and working public address systems.

They should also have enough space for ambulances, fire officers and security personnel to respond quickly during emergencies.

Approved venues should also provide secure areas for players, referees and match officials before and after games. This reduces the risk of attacks and allows officials to perform their duties without fear.

Another important issue is crowd management. Supporters are the heart of football. Without them, the game loses its atmosphere.

However, supporters must understand that football is entertainment and not a battlefield. Clubs should continue educating their fans on fair play, respect for officials and acceptable behaviour at the stadium.

Security officers should receive regular training in crowd control and conflict management. Their role is not only to enforce the law but also to prevent problems before they occur. Good communication between match commanders, club officials and supporter groups can help reduce tension during high-risk matches.

Technology and data can also improve sports security in Ghana. Around the world, football authorities are using data to identify security risks before matches. Ghana can adopt similar approaches.

For example, records of previous league matches can be analysed to identify fixtures that have recorded violence or crowd disturbances.

Security planners can then increase police presence and deploy more trained stewards for those matches.

Attendance data can also be useful. If a stadium usually attracts large crowds for certain fixtures, organisers can prepare enough security personnel, ticketing points, parking spaces and medical teams to avoid congestion.

If that is done, it will mark a shift from some of the experiences of the previous season where police personnel at certain venues outnumbered the fans at the stadium.

This additional security could have been used to beef-up at places where personnel numbers were low.

Digital ticketing can also improve safety. Electronic ticket systems provide information about the number of supporters expected at a match.

This allows organisers to control crowd numbers and reduce overcrowding. It also helps identify people who attempt to enter venues without valid tickets.

Another useful tool is CCTV surveillance. Cameras placed at strategic points inside and outside approved venues can help monitor crowd movement, detect suspicious behaviour and provide evidence when offences occur.

This can discourage acts of hooliganism because offenders know they can be identified.

Data collected from CCTV footage, incident reports and police records can help build a national database of football-related offences.

Such information can support investigations and help authorities identify repeat offenders. Those found guilty of violence can face sanctions, including stadium bans, in line with football regulations and the laws of Ghana.

Medical preparedness is equally important. Every approved venue should have an ambulance, qualified medical personnel and first-aid equipment. Quick medical response can save lives when accidents or injuries occur during matches.

This is even more important because of recent incidents, especially in the more advanced countries, where medical emergencies have been recorded in those thick crowds in the stadium.

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The media also has an important responsibility. Sports journalists should report fairly and avoid language that may inflame tensions before important matches. Balanced reporting promotes respect among supporters and encourages healthy competition.

Football should unite communities, not divide them. When supporters feel safe, more families will return to the stadium. Sponsors will gain confidence in the league, and television audiences will continue to grow. Safe football also creates a better environment for players to perform at their best.

The new Ghana Premier League season offers more than a chance to crown another champion. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate that safety and security remain central to the development of Ghana football.

Success this season should not be measured only by the number of goals scored or trophies won. It should also be measured by whether every match ends peacefully and every player, referee, supporter and journalist returns home safely.

If stakeholders embrace proper planning, approved venues and the smart use of data, Ghana football can significantly reduce hooliganism and build a safer future for the game.