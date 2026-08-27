Southern Africa: Angola Participates in SADC Qualifications Review Meeting

Luanda — A delegation from Angola's National Qualifications Institute (INQ) has been participating since Tuesday in Lusaka, Zambia, in the third meeting of the technical working group for the review of the Southern African Development Community Qualifications Framework (SADCQF).

The three-day meeting aims to strengthen understanding of the technical instruments, tools, and processes required to implement accreditation and quality assurance actions at the regional level, according to a press release sent to ANGOP by the Angolan Embassy in Zambia.

During the proceedings, the technical group will review updates from member states regarding policies and practices linked to the SADCQF, as well as developments since February 2026 concerning National Qualifications Frameworks, Lifelong Learning, Micro-credentials, and Artificial Intelligence Literacy.

According to the document, the meeting also addresses enhancing training for working group members on quality matters and drafting proposals for new regional SADC guidelines.

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The INQ, an agency overseen by the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor, and Social Security (MAPTSS), coordinates the National Qualifications System, enabling the recognition and certification of professional competencies within the country.

The Angolan delegation comprises Isaías João, INQ Deputy Director-General for Accreditation, Certification, and Professional Equivalency Management, and Lourenço Zeferino Machado dos Santos, the institute's regional representative for the provinces of Huíla, Namibe, Cunene, and Benguela.