Angola: Unitel Dominates Stock Market Session

25 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Stock Market closed Tuesday's session in positive territory at 0.41% and traded 26.324 billion kwanzas, dominated by Unitel shares, which accounted for 99.85% of the traded value.

According to the daily summary of the Angolan Securities Exchange (BODIVA), on Tuesday 241 business transactions were carried out, involving 630,357 shares of the 6 listed companies.

The mobile telephony operator company UNITEL, the only one so far from this sector on BODIVA , was responsible for 629,419 traded shares, amounting to 26.284 billion kwanzas.

The company's shares remained stable at 39,000 kwanzas, with no percentage variation compared to the previous session.

Among the remaining companies, BODIVA posted the session's highest appreciation of 0.47%, to 85,400 kwanzas per share.

The Caixa Geral Angola (BCGA) bank recorded a slight fall of 0.01%, to 19,999 kwanzas, while Bank BAI dropped 0.05%, to 96,750 kwanzas.

The BFA bank and ENSA (insurance) ended the session without changes in their respective share prices, at 100,000 and 28,500 kwanzas per share, respectively.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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