Angola: Producer Price Index in Angola Rises 18.44 Percent in July

Luanda — Angola's Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded a negative monthly variation of 3.44 per cent in July this year, representing an increase of 18.44 per cent compared with the previous month.

The PPI is an economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices of a basket of goods and services.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the year-on-year variation of the PPI stood at 8.11 per cent, equivalent to a decline of 46.83 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

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The cumulative variation from December 2025 to July 2026 reached 23.14 per cent.

During the period under review, the INE reported that the manufacturing industry recorded the highest positive variation in the price index, at 0.53 per cent.

Investment goods registered the largest price variation, reaching 4.11 per cent, an increase of 2.75 percentage points, followed by consumer goods at 0.39 per cent, representing an increase of 0.04 percentage points.

Intermediate goods and energy products, meanwhile, recorded negative variations of 3.77 per cent and 3.72 per cent respectively.

On a year-on-year basis, prices of investment goods increased by 11.53 per cent, accelerating by 9.96 percentage points, while energy products declined by 57.71 per cent, recording a variation of 11.38 per cent.

Consumer goods registered a variation of 3.73 per cent, up 2.16 percentage points compared with July 2025.