Angola: Huambo's Proposed 2027 State Budget Projects 50 Per Cent Increase

Huambo — The proposed 2027 State Budget (OGE) allocation for Angola's central Huambo Province foresees a 50 per cent increase compared with the 361 billion kwanzas allocated for the current financial year (2026).

The information was disclosed on Tuesday by the Director of the Provincial Office for Studies, Planning and Statistics (GEPE), Anacleta Leonardo, who highlighted higher expenditure on development support and public investment programmes.

She said that, under the proposed budget, the Provincial Government of Huambo plans to implement 14 development-support initiatives, with particular emphasis on the social sector, especially agricultural development, youth self-employment, support for vulnerable families, formalisation and the promotion of economic activity.

Regarding public investment projects, she stated that the provincial government and municipal administrations have 282 projects in the pipeline, distributed across 11 areas of intervention, including the construction of health facilities, schools, bridges, roads and small-scale water supply systems.

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Anacleta Leonardo also highlighted road infrastructure, public lighting, sanitation, environmental projects and other key public administration initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of residents across Huambo Province's 17 municipalities.

She explained that the 282 projects include programmes under the Public Investment Programme, the Local Development and Poverty Reduction Programme, the Municipal Budget Programme and other locally, ministerially and specifically driven initiatives intended to deliver tangible benefits to communities.

The procedures, principles and rules governing the preparation and drafting of Angola's proposed 2027 State Budget were published in the Official Gazette through Presidential Decree No. 140/26 of 10 August.

Huambo Province has a population of 2,691,902 residents living in the municipalities of Alto Hama, Bailundo, Bimbe, Caála, Cachiungo, Chicala-Cholohanga, Chilata, Chinjenje, Cuima, Ecunha, Huambo, the provincial capital, Galanga, Londuimbali, Longonjo, Mungo, Sambo and Ucuma.