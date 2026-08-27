Ghana: I Have Learnt From My Mistakes, I'm Best Man for Chairman Job - Paul Afoko

26 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Awentami Afoko, has filed his nomination to contest the party's National Chairman position.

Mr Afoko submitted his nomination forms to the NPP National Elections Committee at the party's headquarters on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Speaking to supporters after filing his nomination, Mr Afoko indicated that his past challenges and mistakes had equipped him with the experience needed to lead the party.

"I have learnt from my difficulties, I have learnt from my mistakes, and I have therefore got the experience," he stated.

He urged delegates to consider his experience as they prepare to vote in the party's internal elections.

Mr Afoko said he would embark on an engagement with delegates across the country, describing them as the "big men" of the party.

"I will come to you. I am coming to visit all of you. I am coming to you," he assured the delegates.

The filing was met with excitement as his supporters marched into the NPP headquarters singing, drumming and cheering in support of his candidacy.

The charged atmosphere continued as Mr Afoko submitted his forms and addressed the gathering, outlining his readiness to take on the responsibility of leading the party.

He expressed confidence in his experience and ability to serve the NPP if elected National Chairman.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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