Ghana: Businesses Must Embrace Digital Tools to Grow - MTN

MTN Ghana has highlighted the opportunities available to businesses in the digital economy at the third edition of its MTN Masterclass Series, which brought together experts and entrepreneurs to explore how digital tools, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strategic partnerships could drive growth and competitiveness.

Held in Accra under the theme: 'Thriving in the Digital Economy: Unlocking Opportunities in a Digital-First World,' the programme brought together more than 120 entrepreneurs and business customers physically, with additional participants joining through MTN Ghana's digital platforms.

Welcoming participants, the Senior Manager, Products, User Experience and Design at MTN Ghana, Mr Eric Puplampu, said the Masterclass was designed to equip businesses with practical insights, digital skills and strategies to help them succeed in an increasingly digital economy.

He noted that the objective was not simply to keep pace with change, but to understand the opportunities it created and use them to build stronger and more competitive businesses.

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"As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary under the theme: '30 Years of Progress, Powered by You,' we remain focused on supporting Ghana's digital transformation by providing the technology, knowledge and platforms that help businesses grow, create jobs and contribute to national development," he highlighted.

The panel featured the Founder and Managing Partner of Author Digital Labs and Author, Ms Rachael Tachie-Menson; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DigiTransact AI and Executive Director of BulkSMS Ghana, Mr Isaac Kofi Maafo; and the CEO of Adansi Travels and Founder of Africon AI, Mr Gideon Asare.

The panellists discussed how businesses could leverage emerging technologies, digital tools and strategic partnerships to improve efficiency, access new markets and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

Speaking on the impact of AI, Ms Tachie-Menson said the technology was changing the nature of work and value creation, making critical thinking, judgement, leadership and domain expertise increasingly important.

"I think the biggest opportunity here is simply thinking about what becomes possible rather than what we lose," she noted.

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Mr Maafo encouraged businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to adopt simple digital tools to improve efficiency and manage their operations more effectively.

"Use simple tools with clarity and discipline," he advised, adding that AI-powered entrepreneurship presented significant opportunities for businesses seeking to improve productivity and address everyday challenges.

Sharing his experience of growing a business in the digital era, Mr Asare highlighted the role of digital platforms in enabling businesses to expand beyond their immediate geographical locations.