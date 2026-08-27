Malawi: Mangochi Man, 55, Held Over Sex Assault Claims Involving Own Daughter, 5

A 55-year-old man from Namwera in Mangochi district has been arrested and is in police custody following allegations that he sexually abused his own five-year-old daughter.

Mangochi Police Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed the arrest, saying the alleged offence took place on the evening of 25 August 2026, while the child's mother was attending a traditional ceremony.

According to police, the mother became concerned about the child's condition upon returning home late that night and reported the matter to police after speaking with the child.

The man has been charged with defiling a child, contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Police say a medical report from a local health facility in Namwera has corroborated the allegations. The suspect is expected to appear in court.