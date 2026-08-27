Uganda: MTN Uganda and Starlink Partner to Extend Connectivity to Remote Areas

27 August 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — MTN Uganda has partnered with Starlink to extend the MTN Group-Starlink partnership in Uganda, bringing satellite-enabled connectivity closer to enterprise customers operating in remote, underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

This collaboration adds Starlink's satellite capability to MTN Uganda's enterprise solutions portfolio, offering an additional connectivity option where conventional infrastructure is limited or difficult to deploy.

The initial offer will focus on enterprise customers in sectors where dependable connectivity is critical to service delivery and business continuity, including education, healthcare, agriculture, humanitarian response, energy, tourism, financial services and government services.

The Uganda expansion forms part of MTN Group's broader strategy to use Low-Earth-Orbit satellite technology as a complementary layer to terrestrial networks. Across selected markets, MTN Group is exploring and deploying satellite partnerships to strengthen network resilience and extend connectivity where mobile and fibre infrastructure have practical limitations.

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"This partnership strengthens our ability to support enterprise customers in remote and underserved areas with reliable satellite-enabled connectivity," said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Uganda. "It adds an important capability to our existing network and enterprise solutions, helping us serve businesses, institutions and communities that need dependable connectivity beyond the reach of conventional infrastructure. It is also aligned to MTN Group's wider satellite connectivity roadmap and our ambition to deliver the benefits of a modern connected life to everyone, everywhere."

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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