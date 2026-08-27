Mozambique: U.S. Citizen Town Hall On September 1, 2026, U.S. Embassy in Mozambique

The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Mozambique will hold a town hall meeting for U.S. citizens the afternoon of Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The town hall will focus on the following topics:

Visas and entry/exit requirements; specifically, the difference between the Mozambican visitor visas and electronic travel authorization (ETA) for tourist and business travel, and recent changes to U.S. visa policy for Mozambique.

Voting guidelines for November's general election.

Information about U.S. citizen services at the Embassy.

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The exact location and time of the event will be sent to attendees 24 hours prior to the event. In-person attendance will be limited to the first 50 registrants due to space. We will also broadcast the town hall live via Google Meet for those who prefer to join virtually.

Please email MaputoUSCitizenEvents@state.gov by Friday, August 28, 2026, if you would like to attend. Please include the following information for each participant:

Complete name (last, first, and middle names - as written on government-issued identification)

Date of birth (mm/dd/yyyy format)

Identification type (i.e., passport or national identification card)

Country of issuance

Document number

Relationship to immediate relative U.S. citizen currently residing in Mozambique (For non-U.S. citizens who will attend in-person)

We will email admission tickets to attendees prior to the event. To enter, in-person attendees must present both their ticket and U.S. passports for themselves or immediate relatives.

We look forward to meeting you!