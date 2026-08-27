Algeria: President Tebboune Extends Condolences Following Deadly Wildfires in Central, Eastern Provinces

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent a condolence message Thursday to the families of the victims of the wildfires that swept through central and eastern provinces.

"My heart is heavy with pain and my soul filled with grief over the tragic loss of several of our citizens in the wildfires that broke out across central and eastern provinces of our beloved nation," the message read.

"This is a difficult period we are all going through, during which the blazes took our citizens by surprise just as we had begun compensating those affected by fires in earlier outbreaks that had already been brought under control," the President of the Republic said.

"In the face of this immense tragedy, I can only bow in reverence to the souls of our fellow citizens whom we lost in this disaster, praying for God's mercy upon their souls, and seeking from God the reward of patience in bearing this ordeal."

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President Tebboune continued: "I also extend my most sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to all the families bereaved by this tragedy that has struck us, praying that Almighty God envelop the souls of the deceased in His vast mercy and generous forgiveness, and accept them among the martyrs and the righteous, and grant their loved ones and all who knew them patience and solace, and grant the injured a swift recovery. There is no power nor strength except through God. Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return."

"In the wake of this tragedy, I declare three days of national mourning starting today, during which flags will be flown at half-staff nationwide, and all festivities and national sporting events will be canceled," the President of the Republic concluded.