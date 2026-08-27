Kenya: Former CJ Mutunga, Kigame, Mwangi Call for Ruto's Resignation During Katiba@16 Celebrations

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame, Ukweli Party's Boniface Mwangi and Nyorosha Katiba Initiative promoter Shadrack Oketch have called for President William Ruto's resignation, accusing his administration of failing to uphold and implement the 2010 Constitution.

The four spoke at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday during celebrations marking 16 years since the promulgation of the Constitution.

They criticised the government's record on constitutional implementation and urged Kenyans to use the 2027 General Election to elect leaders committed to protecting and upholding the country's supreme law.

The leaders said the Constitution remains a critical framework for safeguarding citizens' rights, promoting accountability and limiting the exercise of state power.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Their remarks came as the country marked 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, which introduced far-reaching reforms to Kenya's governance system, including devolution, an expanded Bill of Rights and stronger institutional checks and balances.

Kigame, Mwangi, Mutunga and Oketch said Kenyans should remain vigilant in demanding that political leaders respect constitutional principles and fulfil their obligations under the law.

They also urged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process and scrutinise the records and manifestos of candidates seeking elective positions in 2027.

The calls for Ruto's resignation come against the backdrop of growing political debate over the implementation of the Constitution, governance and accountability as Kenya approaches the next General Election.

The group said the 2027 election presents an opportunity for voters to choose leaders who will prioritise constitutionalism, accountability and protection of fundamental rights.

The Jeevanjee Gardens gathering was among events held across the country to commemorate Katiba Day and reflect on the progress and challenges experienced since the adoption of the 2010 Constitution.