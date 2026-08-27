Kenya: Former CJ Mutunga Snubs Shujaa Wa Katiba Award At Katiba@16 Event

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has declined to attend the Katiba@16 celebrations where President William Ruto was set to honour him with the Shujaa wa Katiba Award and admit him to the Roll of National Heroes.

Mutunga was among prominent figures associated with Kenya's constitutional reform journey who were recognised during Thursday's celebrations marking 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

His decision to stay away from the event meant he did not personally receive the recognition from President Ruto.

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The former Chief Justice has been a prominent voice on constitutionalism and the implementation of the 2010 Constitution, having served as Kenya's first Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court from 2011 to 2016.

The recognition came as the country marked Katiba Day, which is observed annually on August 27 to commemorate the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010. President Ruto designated the date as Katiba Day in 2025, describing the Constitution as a defining milestone in Kenya's democratic journey.

The annual commemoration is intended to promote constitutional awareness, civic engagement and reflection on Kenya's governance journey.

Mutunga's absence adds a notable political and constitutional dimension to the celebrations, given his long-standing advocacy for the protection and implementation of the Constitution.

The former CJ has previously spoken extensively about the challenges facing Kenya's constitutional order and the need for state institutions and political leaders to respect the principles enshrined in the 2010 Constitution.

The Katiba@16 event brought together senior government officials, constitutional experts, political leaders and other stakeholders to reflect on the progress made since the Constitution was promulgated.

The 2010 Constitution introduced major changes to Kenya's governance structure, including devolution, an expanded Bill of Rights and stronger checks and balances among state institutions.

President Ruto has previously urged Kenyans to use their constitutional freedoms to scrutinise public institutions and demand accountability while protecting the institutions from destruction.

The President said citizens should be free to criticise government and public institutions, but should also safeguard the constitutional order and institutions established to serve Kenyans.