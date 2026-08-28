Ugandan Journalist Remmy Asiteza Detained On 'Fake News' Charges

Nairobi — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Ugandan authorities to immediately and unconditionally release journalist Remmy Asiteza, who has been charged with publishing "fake news" in connection to his coverage of corruption allegations in the ministry of the presidency.

Asiteza was arrested on August 13 in the capital, Kampala, and appeared in court on August 17, according to Emmanuel Kirunda, secretary general of the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA), who spoke to CPJ. Asiteza was charged with "publishing fake news" and "broadcasting without a license," according to a copy of the charge sheet reviewed by CPJ, and remanded to Kampala's Luzira Prison until September 9.

"Remmy Asiteza is the latest Ugandan journalist to find himself behind bars, as authorities weaponize judicial proceedings to punish reporting and commentary on critical, public interest subjects," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Authorities should release Asiteza without delay and encourage, rather than punish, coverage of corruption."

Prosecutors allege that Asiteza published false information on the news site he runs, Daily Express, which authorities say is unlicensed, in July 7 and July 8 reports alleging corruption in the recruitment of local government officers, according to the charge sheet. Asiteza and others still at large falsely claimed that Uganda's Minister of the Presidency Milly Babalanda was corrupt, it said.

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The charge sheet cites a July 7 Daily Express report alleging that Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni had ordered a corruption probe into the recruitment scheme, but did not elaborate on the July 8 reporting associated with the case. Uganda's 2019 Communications (Licensing) Regulations stipulates fines of up to 960,000 Ugandan shillings (US$257) and/or imprisonment for up to two years for those convicted of "publishing fake news."

Asiteza, who denied the charges, appeared at the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court without legal counsel, according to Kirunda and another person who was at the court and spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity, for fear of retaliation. Those sources told CPJ that authorities brought the journalist to court earlier than had been communicated to his lawyers, who were on the court's premises but not in the courtroom, and arraigned him speedily.

CPJ has documented a tightening grip on the Ugandan media, including acts of censorship and enactment of restrictive legislation. In June, veteran commentator Timothy Kalyegira was charged with operating two digital news outlets without broadcasting licenses. On August 27, Kalyegira's case was adjourned until November 5 for hearing, his lawyer, Kato Tumusiime, told CPJ. Alternative Digitalk journalist Arnold Anthony Mukose spent five weeks in prison on charges of publishing "fake news" about First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni. The charges against Mukose were dropped on August 24.

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CPJ did not receive responses to queries sent via email to the Uganda Police Force, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the President and Babalanda's parliamentary email. CPJ's queries sent via messaging application to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala and Babalanda's parliamentary phone number also went unanswered, as did those sent via text message to a contact number on the Director of Public Prosecutions' website.