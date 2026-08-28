Nigeria: Terrorists Kill 4, Including Islamic Scholar, Abduct Scores in Sokoto

Barely days after 65 people died in a boat mishap in Gorau village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, suspected terrorists have attacked the community, killing four people, abducting four others and injuring several residents.

The attackers also struck Gidan Kare village in Tureta Local Government Area of the state, killing an Islamic cleric, Mallam Abubakar Danjimme, and abducting an unspecified number of residents.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the two attacks, with its spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, saying details of the Gidan Kare incident were still being gathered as of the time of filing this report.

In Gorau, the village head, Alhaji Aliyu Magaji Na-Batsami, said 11 residents were shot during the attack, with seven surviving and four others killed instantly.

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He said the attackers allegedly targeted families who lost relatives in the recent boat tragedy, apparently in search of the N1 million relief money reportedly given to each bereaved family by the Sokoto State Government.

"They went from house to house searching for the money. Their main target appeared to be families of those who died in the boat accident," Magaji said.

The attack occurred after Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, alongside the Deputy Governor, Mohammed Idris Gobir, and other government officials and APC chieftains, visited the community to commiserate with families of the victims on behalf of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The government had reportedly given N1 million and bags of grains to each family that lost a member in the boat accident.

Reacting to the attack, the member representing Gada/Goronyo Federal Constituency, Bashir Usman Gorau, expressed sadness over what he described as a double tragedy and sympathised with the affected families.

In the separate attack on Gidan Kare, residents said the terrorists stormed the village in the morning and opened fire, killing Mallam Abubakar Danjimme, an Islamic teacher, and abducting several residents.

Gidan Kare is among communities in Tureta Local Government Area where residents reportedly leave their homes for the local government headquarters at night to escape attacks before returning in the morning.

A resident, Malam Ibrahim Dangaskiya, who has relocated to Sokoto metropolis because of insecurity, said the situation had forced villagers to adopt desperate measures for survival.

He said that for a long time, only men remained in the village at night while women, children and youths trekked to Tureta town daily for safety.

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Dangaskiya said the terrorists changed their pattern on Thursday by attacking during the day and shooting indiscriminately.

He confirmed that several residents were abducted, including Mallam Dan Manga, Shehu, Hassana, Hussaina, Badaru and Saratu, while others were still missing and their identities had yet to be established.

The latest attacks have heightened concerns over the security situation in parts of Sokoto State, with residents calling for urgent intervention to protect vulnerable communities.