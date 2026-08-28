Kenya: Nairobi Identifies 16 Flood Hotspots As County Steps Up El Niño Preparations

Nairobi — Nairobi has intensified preparations for the anticipated El Niño rains, with Governor Johnson Sakaja saying multi-agency teams have been mobilised to minimise flooding and other emergencies.

The teams held their second meeting on Thursday, where five sub-committees presented progress reports and agreed on a coordinated response involving county departments and other relevant agencies.

"El Niño is here with us, and Nairobi must be ready. That is why we are bringing together all available resources and agencies to ensure we respond quickly and effectively and protect our people," Sakaja said.

The county has identified 16 flood hotspots requiring urgent intervention as it prepares for increased rainfall.

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Drainage works are already underway in several areas, including Mombasa Road, Chiromo, Kangundo Road and Thika Road, with teams working to clear and deepen drainage systems to improve the flow of storm water.

The county is also conducting joint training for emergency and disaster response teams to strengthen coordination and ensure a faster response to incidents arising from heavy rains.

As part of the preparedness measures, Nairobi has designated 1199 and 1508 as emergency hotlines for residents seeking assistance.

The county is also setting up an emergency response centre to receive, coordinate and respond to distress calls from residents during emergencies.

Sakaja said the combined measures are aimed at ensuring Nairobi is better prepared to manage heavy rainfall, reduce flooding and minimise the impact of the rains on residents.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and report emergencies promptly through the designated county hotlines as the city steps up its preparedness for the rainy season.