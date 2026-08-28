Ethiopia: News - World Bank-Supported School ICT Center Destroyed in Latest Drone Strike in Tigray

Addis Abeba — A secondary school in Saharty Woreda, Tigray, has been hit by a drone strike that destroyed an ICT facility equipped with 35 computers installed this year through the World Bank-supported 3R program, according to Kiros Guesh (PhD), head of the Tigray Education Bureau.

Discover moreExecutive BranchPoliticsAddis Ababa real estate In a statement, Kiros said the school, which has served more than 500 students since 1999 E.C., had become a vital educational hub for the surrounding community before the attack left its ICT facilities in ruins.

"Drone strikes by Federal Government of Ethiopia hit a secondary school in Tigray at Saharty Woreda, destroying ICT facilities with 35 computers installed this year by the World Bank supported 3R program," Kiros said.

"Serving 500+ students since 1999 E.C., this vital hub now lies in ruins," he added.

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Kiros said there were "no military targets, active combat, or armed presence anywhere nearby" at the time of the strike, accusing the federal government of deliberately targeting educational infrastructure.

"This is part of the deliberate, ongoing campaign to weaponize and destroy education in Tigray," the statement said.

The Tigray Education Bureau strongly condemned the attack and called on the international community to demand accountability.

Geographic Reference Discover moreNewspapersNewspaper advertising spacepoliticsPoliticaljournalistnewsEthiopian travel guidePolitical commentary forumNews subscription serviceAddis Ababa tourism "We strongly condemn this attack and call on the global community to demand accountability and end these targeted atrocities of historical proportions," Kiros said.

The federal government had not publicly responded to the accusation at the time of publication.

The reported attack comes amid a series of drone strikes in Tigray since January 2026, as tensions have escalated between Tigrayan authorities and Ethiopia's federal government less than four years after the signing of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Most recently, on 20 August, two drone strikes hit Mekelle. One struck the Daero/Hawelti residential area near St. Mary Church, with Ayder Specialized Hospital receiving 13 casualties, including adults and children, at around 11:30 a.m., according to Tigrayan authorities. A second strike in the Kuha area caused no reported casualties.

The Tigray Bureau of Communication Affairs blamed federal forces for the attacks and warned residents of the possibility of further strikes. The federal government has generally not publicly acknowledged or responded to accusations concerning the reported drone attacks.

Discover morePolitical analysis subscriptionMagazinesLocal News The Mekelle strikes followed another reported drone attack on 18 August near the city, in Dandera village, about 15 kilometers away, where a farmers' training center was hit. Tigrayan officials initially reported no injuries, although other accounts cited possible casualties.

Earlier, on 10 August, reported strikes hit Merewa Kebele in Raya Alamata Woreda in southern Tigray, near the Amhara regional border. Accounts of the incident differed. TPLF officials and other Tigrayan sources said the strikes hit an area where fighters were sheltering, while the local woreda administration described the attack as targeting civilians and reported damage to a school and a nearby river area. Addis Standard was unable to independently verify the competing claims.

Online news portal The latest reported destruction of a school adds another layer to an education system that the Tigray Education Bureau has warned is already struggling to recover from the devastating consequences of the war.

In March this year, the bureau issued an urgent appeal warning that a severe funding crisis was pushing the region's fragile education system toward another collapse. In a letter dated 9 March and addressed to the federal Ministry of Education, the Ethiopia Disaster Risk Management Commission, and education partners, the bureau said the sector was at "serious risk of reversal" after years of efforts to rebuild.

The bureau said Tigray's education system suffered "unprecedented devastation" during the 2020-2022 war, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the region remained closed for more than three and a half years, while infrastructure was destroyed, teachers were lost, and millions of students experienced prolonged disruptions to learning.

The damage has been extensive. According to data previously released by the Tigray Education Bureau, 88% of classrooms, 96% of desks, 97% of blackboards, 85% of computers, and 87% of plasma televisions used for instructional purposes were damaged during the war.

The crisis has also continued to affect access to education. By October 2024, only 40% of the region's more than 2.4 million eligible students had registered for the academic year, according to regional education officials. More than 100 schools were being used as shelters for internally displaced people, while hundreds of schools remained outside the bureau's control in disputed and occupied areas.

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The teaching workforce was also severely affected, falling from nearly 46,600 teachers before the war to fewer than 32,000, according to figures previously cited by the bureau.

In 2025, the bureau said nearly 1.2 million children, or about 46% of Tigray's school-age population, remained out of school.

Geographic Reference The education bureau has linked the continuing crisis to war-related destruction, displacement, economic hardship, and the incomplete implementation of the Pretoria agreement, warning that rebuilding the sector requires sustained humanitarian, financial, and political support.

Against that backdrop, the destruction of the ICT facility in Saharty Woreda represents another setback to efforts aimed at restoring educational services and modern learning infrastructure for a generation of students whose schooling has already been repeatedly interrupted by war, displacement, hunger, and economic hardship.