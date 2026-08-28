Ethiopia: Algorithm of Neglect, Business of Extremism - How Tiktok Monetizes Ethiopia's Trauma, Profits From Pain

Addis Abeba — When a social media platform enters a new market, it arrives with promises of global connection, creative expression, and digital democratisation. But in Ethiopia, ByteDance's TikTok has delivered something far more sinister. It has transformed our collective trauma into viral entertainment. While the platform celebrates billions in global revenue, Ethiopian users pay the bill in blood, broken communities, and uninhibited online terror. TikTok has failed Ethiopia by design, operating on a business model that treats African lives as statistical collateral damage in the pursuit of absolute engagement.

Discover moreAfricans & DiasporaNewspolitics The root of this systemic neglect lies in TikTok's abysmal localised content moderation. Silicon Valley and Beijing love to tout the power of their Artificial Intelligence (AI). Yet, when it comes to low-resource African languages like Amharic, Afaan Oromo, and Tigrinya, these advanced safety nets evaporate. A landmark report published by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) and covered by Addis Standard exposed how easily bad actors exploit this exact gap. By blending English words with Ge'ez script or utilising coded local terms, creators bypass automated filters with ease. When human rights defenders manually flag these explicit calls for violence, TikTok's automated response desk routinely returns a boilerplate, indifferent answer: "No violation found."

Subsidizing extremism for clicks

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This linguistic negligence becomes lethal when exported across borders. TikTok's algorithm has effectively turned the vast Ethiopian diaspora into an unregulated gladiatorial arena. The platform is engineered to feed users whatever keeps them online longest--and nothing commands attention quite like raw outrage and physical cruelty.

Geographic ReferenceDiscover morenewsWar & ConflictDemographics We see the absolute zenith of this failure in the horrifying trend of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia orchestrating and live-streaming graphic group violence against one another on TikTok LIVE. While creators broadcast real-time, savage assaults to thousands of viewers, TikTok's rapid-response safety mechanisms remain completely paralysed. Instead of immediately severing the feed and locking the accounts, the algorithm's engagement logic treats the spiking viewership as a success metric. In a country already navigating delicate political and regional transitions, these shock-value broadcasts are fed directly back into mainland feeds, further brutalising our national psyche and driving real-world terror for clicks.

Worse still, the platform actively rewards this behavioural rot. Diaspora figures lounging safely in Western or Gulf cities stream highly polarising, divisive live commentary. In return, they are showered with monetised "TikTok LIVE gifts" from fans, converting real-world ethnic tension into digital liquid cash. TikTok doesn't just host extremism; it subsidises it. The corporation takes a massive financial cut from these transactions, literally profiting from the digital cannibalisation of Ethiopian society. And the problem goes even further. TikTok also allows users to go live and broadcast sexually explicit content--conduct that directly violates Ethiopian law and clashes with the country's social and moral norms. The same platform that monetises ethnic division is also providing a stage for content that would be plainly unacceptable under Ethiopian law and social standards.

Digital war on Ethiopian women

The human cost of this failure falls heaviest on Ethiopian women and girls. Research from the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) reveals a horrifying reality of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) on the platform. When prominent activists speak out on women's rights, they face organised, industrial-scale harassment. Some feminist creators have even been forced into exile due to unchecked death threats and coordinated smear campaigns calling them "anti-cultural" and "pro-LGBTQ"--dangerous labels to wear openly in our society.

Politics TikTok's comment sections have devolved into a digital coliseum where women are routinely doxed, targeted with deepfakes, and publicly humiliated while the platform looks away. The danger extends to Ethiopian children, whom TikTok allows to go LIVE with inadequate protection from aggressive digital bullying. Minors can be exposed in real time to harassment, humiliation, threats, and coordinated attacks, turning the platform into a public arena where vulnerable children are left to fend for themselves. In a country already grappling with the devastating consequences of online abuse, this failure to protect children is not merely a moderation gap; it is a serious safeguarding failure.

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TikTok has failed Ethiopia by design, treating African lives as statistical collateral damage for engagement."History

Even in moments of profound national grief and crisis, the platform's guardrails remain absent. Consider the tragic case of seven-year-old Heaven Awot in Bahir Dar. As a devastated nation rallied around the hashtag #JusticeforHeaven, TikTok allowed a toxic counter-wave of inflammatory content attacking the grieving family to circulate completely unhindered. Meanwhile, hundreds of women on the platform have reportedly been subjected to sexual extortion or threatened with sexual extortion, further exposing the devastating human cost of TikTok's failure to intervene. The app's systemic inability to stage proactive crisis interventions--even when creators post real-time explicit suicide notices--proves that human welfare is entirely absent from its algorithmic equations.

State's complicity through regulatory failure

We must stop treating these failures as minor technological "glitches." This is a severe, deliberate regulatory abandonment. However, the blame does not rest solely on ByteDance's shoulders. The Ethiopian government is deeply complicit in this ongoing tragedy through its own legislative paralysis.

While our society is torn apart by digital toxicity, our lawmakers have completely failed to establish a robust, modern legal framework capable of holding multi-billion-dollar tech giants civilly and criminally liable. Instead of drafting aggressive tech-regulation laws that hit these corporations where it hurts--their wallets--the state has historically relied on crude, counterproductive internet shutdowns that punish everyday citizens rather than the platforms themselves. The result is a regulatory imbalance in which citizens bear the cost of the state's frustration with technology companies, while the companies that design and profit from these digital ecosystems face comparatively weak consequences.

Ethiopia's existing legal framework for regulating social media platforms--the 2020 Hate Speech and Disinformation Prevention Proclamation and the 2004 Criminal Code--is simply not fit for purpose when it comes to governing today's technology giants. As a legal and digital policy professional, I can say with confidence that these laws fall far short of addressing the scale, power, and technological sophistication of today's multinational platforms.

Take the 2020 Proclamation. It gives social media platforms up to 24 hours to remove hate speech and disinformation once notified. But in the age of algorithms, artificial intelligence, and viral content, 24 hours is not a safeguard; it is an eternity. A piece of toxic content can reach millions of users in minutes, long before any platform is legally required to act. By the time the 24-hour window closes, the damage may already be irreversible.

The problem, therefore, is not simply that platforms are failing to remove harmful content. It is that Ethiopia's laws were designed for a digital environment that no longer exists. They regulate yesterday's internet while today's platforms operate at a scale and speed the law was never built to anticipate.

By failing to pass strict digital safety legislation, the government has essentially given TikTok a free pass to exploit our information ecosystem with zero financial or legal consequences. It is a profound failure of governance to leave an entire population legally defenceless against the predatory data harvesting and algorithmic manipulation of foreign tech monopolies.

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Ethiopia's legal battle against ByteDance

Ethiopia must wake up from its legislative slumber. The government must stop playing defence and go on the legal offensive against ByteDance. We must take immediate legal action, dragging TikTok into court to demand billions of dollars in damages for the tangible psychological, societal, and physical wreckage they have facilitated across our country. If Kenya and the European Union can strictly regulate and threaten multi-million-dollar fines and force tectonic policy shifts from these platforms, Ethiopia can and must do the same.

The government must respond with a clear legal framework that protects minors from social media platforms, particularly TikTok, by setting and enforcing age restrictions and placing mandatory child-safety obligations on platforms such as ByteDance and Meta. These companies should not be allowed to decide for themselves what level of protection Ethiopian children deserve; the law must make that protection mandatory, enforceable, and backed by meaningful penalties.

If TikTok wishes to continue operating within our borders, our laws must force them to pay. The government should demand a massive, legally mandated financial settlement from ByteDance to fund national digital literacy, mental health trauma support, and localised civil society monitoring. Furthermore, any future operation must be conditional on the immediate suspension of monetisation features for creators pushing hate speech and the establishment of localised human moderation teams fluent in the context of Ethiopia's complex historical nuances.

History Until ByteDance is held legally and financially accountable for the real-world harm its algorithm inflicts, Ethiopia's digital public square will remain a profitable breeding ground for conflict. It is time the government stops watching from the sidelines and forces social media giants to pay for the destruction they leave in their wake. AS

Editor's Note: Abdunasir Isak Ahmed is a law graduate from Addis Ababa University. He can be reached at nasirisaq5@gmail.com