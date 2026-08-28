Ethiopia: News - EU, Western Allies Warn Against Renewed Fighting in Tigray

Addis Abeba — The European Union and several Western governments have warned that any renewed fighting in Tigray would further devastate a region already struggling with drought and severe humanitarian needs, while calling for renewed implementation of the 2022 peace agreement.

The warning was issued in a joint statement by the EU delegations to Ethiopia and the African Union, EU member states, and the embassies of Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom in Addis Abeba.

The diplomatic missions said they were following developments in northern Ethiopia with "great concern" and urged all parties to engage constructively and in good faith on the implementation of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

The statement also welcomed renewed consultations by African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, including his recent meetings in Addis Ababa and Mekelle.

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The joint appeal comes as Obasanjo has stepped up diplomatic engagement over concerns surrounding the durability of the peace agreement that ended the two-year Tigray war in November 2022.

The CoHA brought an end to large-scale fighting between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), but several provisions of the agreement remain unresolved nearly four years later.

Among the outstanding issues are the status of Western Tigray, the return of internally displaced people, political questions surrounding the TPLF and broader security arrangements.

Discover morenewspoliticalNewspapersNewsPoliticspoliticsPoliticaljournalist Obasanjo has remained involved in efforts to consolidate the peace process in his capacity as the AU's High Representative for the Horn of Africa. He travelled to Mekelle in June with for talks focused on implementation of the peace agreement and the risk of renewed conflict.

During his latest visit to Mekelle on August 24, Obasanjo met with Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael. Tigray's authorities said the meeting highlighted the lack of meaningful follow-up to the June discussions.

According to the regional administration, five issues had been identified in June as possible entry points for dialogue with the federal government: lifting the economic embargo and siege on Tigray; ending military encirclement and de-escalating the security situation; restoring territories described by Tigray as occupied; facilitating the safe and dignified return of internally displaced people; and restoring the TPLF's legal and political status.

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Tigray authorities said Obasanjo had indicated he would return within one or two weeks after consulting federal authorities, but said the expected follow-up did not take place.

The regional authorities said the latest meeting produced neither new proposals nor evidence of tangible progress from the federal government. It nevertheless said it remained prepared to participate in a credible, time-bound dialogue supported by major international partners.

The latest international warning adds pressure for the parties to prevent the political and security tensions from escalating into renewed fighting.

The EU and its partners said the humanitarian consequences would be particularly severe because Tigray is already facing drought and high humanitarian needs.

The United States has issued a similar warning earlier this week, saying fears of a potential renewal of the conflict persist among people in northern Ethiopia and describing Obasanjo's mediation role as critical. The US embassy in Addis Abeba has also urged leaders to focus on drought and enable displaced people to return home safely and with dignity.

The coordinated statements from international partners come as efforts intensify to preserve the Pretoria peace framework and address unresolved political and security issues through dialogue rather than renewed military confrontation. AS