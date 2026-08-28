Ethiopia: News - Sudanese Army Says It Downed Drone Crossing From Ethiopia, Third Such Incident in Recent Days

Addis Abeba — Sudan's army said on Thursday it shot down a "hostile" drone that crossed into southeastern Blue Nile State from Ethiopian territory, marking the third such incident reported near the border in recent days, Sudan Tribune reported.

Access Premium News The military said the drone was intercepted on Thursday morning north of Sarkam. It did not identify the operator, specify the drone's point of origin or say what its intended target was.

Ethiopian authorities had not immediately commented on the allegation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The latest incident follows Sudanese authorities' reports of two similar drone interceptions in Blue Nile State on Sunday and Monday. Earlier this month, the Sudanese army also said it had shot down three FH-95 drones in North Kordofan State, following four other reported drone interceptions in the area in July.

On 24 August, Addis Standard reported that Sudan's Defense Ministry said it had shot down a "hostile" drone over the Kurmuk area of Blue Nile State, near the Ethiopian border, alleging that it had been launched from Ethiopian territory. Ethiopian authorities did not immediately respond to the allegation at the time.

The reports come amid intensified fighting across Sudan, including in Blue Nile, Darfur and Kordofan, as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) continue their conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudanese authorities have repeatedly accused the RSF of carrying out drone attacks against military positions and civilian infrastructure. The RSF has generally rejected such accusations, saying its forces are acting to protect civilians.

Download Interactive Maps Discover moreAccess Premium NewsPoliticalDownload Interactive MapsNewsNewspapersPoliticsOrder Demographic ReportsRead Community NewsnewsStream History Documentaries The Blue Nile region, particularly areas around Kurmuk near the Ethiopian border, has witnessed renewed fighting as the conflict spreads across Sudan. The latest allegation also adds to previous claims by Sudanese officials linking alleged RSF drone operations to Ethiopian territory.

On 12 August 2026, Addis Standard reported that the RSF had attacked the border town of Geissan in Blue Nile State, according to the paramilitary group and local authorities. A Sudanese army source cited by AFP said the assault was launched "from inside Ethiopian territory."

The fighting triggered fresh displacement, with about 2,500 people fleeing Geissan, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The UN agency's Displacement Tracking Matrix estimated that around 500 families were displaced as security conditions deteriorated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Most of those displaced moved to other locations within the Geissan area, while others crossed the border into Ethiopia, IOM said. The agency described the situation as "tense and volatile" and said its teams were continuing to monitor developments.

Browse Digital Magazines In May, Khartoum also accused Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates of facilitating drone attacks launched from inside Ethiopia against several Sudanese states, including strikes on Khartoum and its airport. Ethiopia has rejected allegations that it hosts RSF or Emirati forces, while the UAE denies accusations that it arms the paramilitary group.

Blue Nile State has emerged as an increasingly important front in Sudan's war, with the RSF conducting ground offensives and intensifying drone attacks in an effort to challenge army control in the southeast.