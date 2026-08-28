Ethiopia: News - Ethiopians Increasingly Caught in Saudi Khat, Regulated-Tablet Smuggling Operations

Addis Abeba — Saudi border authorities have seized nearly 900 kilograms of khat in a series of operations over the past two weeks, with Ethiopian and Yemeni nationals among those arrested while allegedly attempting to smuggle the plant into Saudi Arabia, according to reports by Saudi Gazette.

Between 13 and 25 August, Saudi Border Guard patrols operating in the southern regions of Jazan and Asir reported confiscating a combined 880 kilograms of khat in separate operations. At least 24 Ethiopian nationals were reported arrested in connection with khat-smuggling operations during the period, alongside several Yemeni nationals.

The latest operation, reported by Saudi Gazette on 25 August, involved the arrest of four Ethiopian and Yemeni nationals and the seizure of 240kg of khat. Saudi Border Guard land patrols reportedly seized 80kg in Asir's Al-Raboua sector and another 160kg in Jazan's Al-Daer sector.

A day earlier, the Saudi outlet reported that Border Guard patrols had arrested five Ethiopian nationals and seized 256kg of khat in separate operations in Asir and Jazan. One Ethiopian national was arrested in Al-Raboua with 96kg of khat, while four others were arrested in Al-Daer with 160kg.

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The operations also involved the seizure of large quantities of other controlled substances and tablets. On 24 August, authorities said they thwarted an attempt in Jazan to smuggle 38,500 tablets subject to medical circulation regulations, alongside 1,600 amphetamine tablets and 45kg of hashish.

Booking Historical Guided Tours On 19 August, Saudi Border Guard authorities reported the seizure of another 112,350 tablets subject to medical circulation regulations in Jazan, in addition to approximately 24kg of hashish in a separate operation in Asir.

Combined, the two operations involved more than 150,000 tablets subject to medical circulation regulations, in addition to the amphetamine tablets and hashish seized by Saudi authorities.

Discover morenewsNewsDiscovering Niche Magazine SubscriptionsDownloading Interactive Geographic MapsBooking Historical Guided TourspoliticalAnalyzing Demographic Market DataSubscribing To Local News PublicationsNewspapers The series of operations began earlier in the month. On 18 August, according to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Border Guard patrols arrested two Ethiopian nationals in Asir's Al-Raboua sector for allegedly attempting to smuggle 40kg of khat. The same day, six Yemeni nationals were arrested in Jazan in connection with an attempt to smuggle another 84kg of khat.

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On 13 August, nine Ethiopian nationals were arrested in Jazan's Al-Dayer sector for allegedly smuggling 200kg of khat, according to the Saudi outlet, citing the General Directorate of Border Guards.

Downloading Interactive Geographic Maps The reported seizures bring the total amount of khat confiscated in the five operations to 880kg between 13 and 25 August. The cases were handed over to the relevant Saudi authorities after preliminary legal procedures were completed, according to the reports.

Saudi authorities have repeatedly urged the public to report information concerning drug smuggling and trafficking through designated security hotlines and said reports would be treated confidentially.

The arrests and seizures come amid continued efforts by Saudi authorities to curb the smuggling of khat and other controlled substances across the Kingdom's southern border, particularly in Jazan and Asir, which border Yemen.