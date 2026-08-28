Kenya: MPs Back Changes to Passenger Charge to Fund Aviation Safety and Tourism

Nairobi — Air passengers could see the money collected through the Air Passenger Service Charge channelled more directly towards aviation safety and tourism promotion following passage of a Bill by the National Assembly.

The Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Bill, 2026, sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, seeks to change how revenue from the charge is administered and allocated, with a focus on supporting aviation safety and tourism development.

The Bill was passed after consideration by the House in Committee of the Whole House, setting the stage for its consideration by the Senate before it can become law.

The proposed changes to the Air Passenger Service Charge Act are intended to strengthen the link between the levy paid by travellers and investment in the sectors that underpin air transport and tourism.

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The proposed changes come less than a year after Parliament last amended the Air Passenger Service Charge Act. The 2025 amendment, which took effect in November, replaced the Tourism Promotion Fund with the Tourism Fund as a beneficiary of the levy.

The move followed a parliamentary debate on how the charge should be shared among institutions responsible for aviation and tourism, with MPs arguing that the revenue should support key sector agencies while avoiding duplication in funding.

The charge currently stands at Sh600 for passengers travelling on domestic routes and US$50 for international journeys, with the law allowing the Cabinet Secretary to vary the rates through a Gazette notice. This makes the levy a significant source of sector-specific revenue, with the latest Bill seeking to further clarify how the money collected from travellers should be deployed.

Under the proposed framework, part of the revenue would support institutions responsible for aviation safety and measures aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of air transport operations.

The move comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen its aviation infrastructure and regulatory systems while maintaining its position as a regional air transport hub.

Aviation safety is particularly critical for the growth of the sector, with airlines, passengers and other industry players relying on effective oversight, regulation and safety standards.

The proposed changes also seek to increase support for tourism promotion, a sector heavily dependent on international and domestic air connectivity.

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Improved air links are critical to attracting international visitors to Kenya's tourism destinations, while also facilitating movement between the country's major tourism and business centres.

The legislation seeks to provide clearer rules on the administration of revenue collected through the passenger charge, potentially giving travellers greater visibility on how the levy imposed on air travel is utilised.

The passenger charge is levied on travellers departing from Kenya and forms part of the costs included in air tickets.

The passage of the Bill comes amid broader efforts to strengthen revenue collection and ensure that sector-specific charges are used to support the industries from which they are generated.

If enacted, the amendments would alter the framework governing the use of the passenger charge revenue, with aviation safety and tourism promotion emerging as key beneficiaries.