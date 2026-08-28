Botswana Democratic Credentials Remain Firmly Entrenched

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko says political and democratic credentials remain firmly entrenched despite emerging challenges, including fake news and economic pressures.

The President said this on Tuesday during a farewell courtesy call by the European Union (EU) Ambassador, Ms Petra Pereyra.

He said the change in administration had affirmed Botswana's democratic credentials.

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However, he said the country continued to face emerging challenges to democracy, including manipulation of public opinion through fake news, where false information was presented as factual. Another challenge, he said, was migration driven by economic pressures.

President Boko also stressed the need to strengthen democratic institutions, including internal party democracy.

He noted the emergence of coalition politics on the African continent, including Botswana, sayingbthere was likelihood of more coalitions contesting the 2029 general elections, which could create interesting political dynamics. He said coalition politics were likely to increase across Africa, adding that Botswana had anticipated and managed the development.

President Boko further said the new administration had inherited an economy that was nearing collapse. "In the last two years we have done the best we could to stabilise our economy," he said.

He added that efforts to rescue the economy had taken place against the backdrop of rising unemployment, an increasing cost of living and a hostile geopolitical environment, all of which had directly affected the country.

Meanwhile, Ms Pereyra said the EU was grateful for its 45-year partnership with Botswana, noting that the relationship was anchored on shared democratic principles and values.

She said the EU had, over the years, funded and supported job creation and economic development programmes in Botswana, including initiatives focused on digital transformation and sustainable development.

Ms Pereyra said the EU had also undertaken various socio-economic projects in recent years aimed at empowering Batswana, contributing to economic diversification and building prosperous communities.

She reaffirmed that the EU remained a trusted partner to Botswana, sharing common values, hence she was optimistic that the country would overcome its economic challenges.

Over the years, she said, the EU had worked with civil society organisations to strengthen democracy, as well as the National Assembly to enhance democratic governance, public financial oversight and collaboration with civil society. Ms Pereyra's tenure as EU Ambassador to Botswana and SADC is coming to an end.

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