Tanzania's Polio Vaccination Targets Over 1.337million U-10 Children

Dar es Salaam — More than 1.337 million children under the age of 10 are expected to be reached during an oral polio vaccination campaign being conducted in Dar es Salaam Region as part of government efforts to strengthen immunity against the disease.

The campaign, implemented by the Government through the Ministry of Health, aims to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine regardless of where they are located.

According to the campaign organisers, the vaccination services will be provided in various locations, including homes, schools and childcare centres, with the vaccine being administered free of charge.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary, Rajabu Mhinte, said the Government had organised the campaign to increase and strengthen children's immunity against polio.

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He said the campaign also seeks to prevent complications that can result from the disease, which may have long-term effects on children.

Mhinte said polio is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and can result in paralysis in children.

He said given the risks associated with the disease, vaccination remains an important measure for preventing infections and protecting children from its potentially serious effects.

He urged parents, guardians and the community at large to ensure that children in the targeted age group receive the vaccine during the campaign.

Mhinte stressed that community participation and cooperation are essential to the government's efforts to control and prevent polio.