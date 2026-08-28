Uganda: Govt Bans Heavy Trucks On Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

Heavy commercial vehicles weighing 7,500kg and above will temporarily be barred from using the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway from Monday, August 31, 2026, the Ministry of Works and Transport has announced.

The restriction will apply to both loaded and unloaded commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 7,500kg and above as government works to protect the expressway from damage.

According to the ministry, the temporary measure is intended to protect the expressway's carriageways, ramps, toll plazas and bridges as work continues to complete and commission weighing and load-verification facilities.

"Starting Monday, 31st August 2026, commercial vehicles weighing 7,500kg and above (GVW) loaded or unloaded will be temporarily restricted from using the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway," the ministry said in a public notice.

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The ministry said the restriction will remain in place temporarily and urged operators of heavy transport vehicles to plan for lawful alternative routes.

Commercial vehicles weighing below 7,500kg will not be affected and will continue using the expressway.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire and police vehicles, as well as other emergency response vehicles, have also been exempted.

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway is a 26.2-kilometre four-lane toll highway connecting Kampala to Entebbe International Airport.

The expressway runs from Busega through Kajjansi and Mpala to Entebbe, with a spur connecting to Munyonyo.

The highway has significantly reduced travel time between Kampala and Entebbe, with journeys generally taking about 30 to 45 minutes depending on traffic and other conditions.

The expressway is managed by the Ministry of Works and Transport, while its operations are handled by Egis Road Operation.

The government has urged motorists and transporters to comply with the directive as efforts continue to protect the infrastructure and ensure the long-term sustainability of the expressway.

The ministry said road users will be informed of any changes to the temporary restriction.

"Heavy transporters please plan for lawful alternative routes," the ministry said, adding that the measure is aimed at protecting the country's road infrastructure for the future.