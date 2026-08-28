South Africa: Isipingo Pilgrim, 33, Reported Among Six South Africans Missing in Nepal

Gift of the Givers has a rescue team on standby to travel to Nepal to rescue the six South Africans reported missing in the flash flood.

South African charity group Gift of the Givers has put an 11-person urban search and water rescue team on standby to travel to Nepal to try to rescue or recover at least six South Africans reported missing in the massive flash flood that hit the country's border region with Tibet, China, on Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

The South African government is trying to verify the information about the plight of its citizens, said Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The task is complicated by the absence of a South African embassy in Nepal. However SA's High Commission in India, which is responsible for managing relations with Nepal, is seeking information.

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