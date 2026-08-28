South Africa: Biko Inquest Investigator Tells of Missing Records, Incomplete Dockets

27 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kyran Blaauw

An investigator probing Steve Biko's death was sent from pillar to post by missing records and incomplete dockets, but uncovered a key witness account before the long-awaited inquest reopened.

The investigator tasked with piecing together the circumstances of anti-apartheid activist and the leader of the Black Consciousness Movement Steve Biko's death was sent from pillar to post by missing docket pages and incomplete records, but managed to secure an affidavit from a witness who treated Biko in prison just months before his own death and the start of the reopened inquest.

Sergeant Fundiswa Dingiswayo, an investigator attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in KuGompo City (formerly East London), was the first witness to testify in the reopening of the inquest into Biko's death in September 1977.

Dingiswayo testified in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Gqeberha on 27 August 2026 that she was assigned the investigation in August 2021, and from the jump encountered several obstacles, including dockets with missing pages and others that appeared to "stop in the middle of nowhere".

Dingiswayo, who said investigations into cases of this nature required investigators to "scrap around", turned to the National Archives in search of pieces of the puzzle. But there she found little of use. She was, however, able to recover some of the missing pieces relating to Biko's death from the...

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