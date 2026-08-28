Uganda: King Oyo Dies At 34

Kampala, Uganda — The Tooro Kingdom has announced the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, hours after the palace dismissed social media reports of his purported death and confirmed that the monarch was in critical condition.

In a statement issued shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire announced that King Oyo had died.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, at approximately 10:00 p.m. this evening," Rwomiire said.

The announcement came after a day of uncertainty surrounding the King's condition, following reports on social media that he had died.

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Earlier on Thursday, Rwomiire had issued an official communication dismissing the death reports, saying the King was alive but in a critical condition.

He had appealed to the people of Tooro and the public to disregard speculation and unverified information, while asking them to keep the King in their thoughts and prayers.

However, in the latest statement, the Prime Minister confirmed the death and described it as an "immeasurable loss" to the Royal Family, the people of Tooro and Uganda.

He called upon the people of Tooro to remain united, calm and prayerful during the period of mourning. "Omukama Atulize. Enkuba Etutire," he said, conveying a message of mourning for the fallen monarch.

Rwomiire also announced that the continuity of the Tooro Kingdom monarchy is assured, revealing that King Oyo leaves behind a Prince who will be his heir. He said the identity of the heir would be formally revealed at an appropriate time in accordance with the traditions and customs of the Tooro Kingdom.

"His Majesty leaves behind a Prince as his heir, whose identity will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of Tooro Kingdom," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said an official statement would follow with further details concerning the funeral and mourning arrangements.

King Oyo, who became Omukama of Tooro in 1995 at the age of three following the death of his father, Omukama Patrick Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, was the reigning king of the Tooro Kingdom for more than three decades.

His death comes as the kingdom was preparing for activities marking his coronation anniversary. Earlier in the day, reporters who visited the Tooro Kingdom headquarters in Fort Portal found the premises closed to the public.

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Security guards said the offices had been closed ahead of the coronation anniversary.