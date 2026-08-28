Uganda: Gen Muhoozi, Tyrese Gibson Discuss Uganda Tourism, Investment

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has met American actor and musician Tyrese Gibson as Uganda seeks to promote its tourism sector and attract investment.

Muhoozi, who is also Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, met Gibson in Entebbe on Wednesday, August 26, where they discussed Uganda's tourism and investment opportunities.

According to the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), the discussions focused on promoting Uganda's natural heritage, culture and tourism industry to an international audience.

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The two also discussed possible partnerships between international personalities and local businesses and institutions to promote investment and market Uganda as a tourism destination.

Youth empowerment, skills development and job creation through the creative industry and local content production were also discussed.

Gibson's visit comes as he engages with Uganda's tourism and investment sectors, with the American star expected to participate in activities aimed at showcasing the country's attractions and economic opportunities.

Gibson also met President Museveni at State House, where they discussed opportunities in the creative arts, tourism and shared African heritage.

According to the UPDF, the meeting explored a possible strategic partnership with government to empower Uganda's film industry and position it as a potential driver of economic growth.

Muhoozi commended Gibson for visiting Uganda and engaging in initiatives aimed at promoting the country's tourism and creative industries to an international audience.

Gibson is best known for playing Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious film franchise, making his debut as the character in 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003. He also played Robert Epps in the Transformers film series.

His other acting credits include Baby Boy, Four Brothers, Waist Deep, Death Race and Morbius.

Gibson began his career as an R&B singer before establishing himself as an actor in Hollywood. His popular songs include Sweet Lady, Lately, I Like Them Girls, Stay and How You Gonna Act Like That.

How You Gonna Act Like That became one of his biggest solo hits, while Shame, from his album Black Rose, earned Grammy recognition.

Gibson also formed the R&B supergroup TGT with fellow singers Tank and Ginuwine.

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His visit comes as Uganda seeks to strengthen the link between tourism, entertainment and investment as part of efforts to increase the country's international visibility.

His tour includes visits to cultural attractions and engagements with tourism stakeholders.

The engagements are expected to give Uganda an opportunity to showcase its tourism products while exploring partnerships in entertainment, investment and youth employment.

The meeting between Muhoozi and Gibson comes as Uganda continues to promote tourism and the creative industry as potential contributors to economic growth and the country's international profile.