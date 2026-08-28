South Africa: Western Cape Dam Dip Raises Water Security Concerns - South African News Briefs - August 28, 2026

Western Cape Dam Dip Raises Water Security Concerns



Western Cape dam levels have dipped slightly as the province heads into summer, raising renewed concerns about water security, reports EWN. Overall dam levels fell from 80.1% to 79.7%. The Cape Town Water Supply System declined from 77.2% to 76.3%, with Theewaterskloof Dam at 76.7%. Some dams, including Clanwilliam and Akkerkloof, remain relatively strong. Authorities are already discussing the possibility of introducing water restrictions earlier if levels fall further.

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Suspended Police Chief Masemola Returns to Court Over R228m Tender

Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and several senior police officials are due back in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court over a controversial R228-million SAPS tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District, reports SABC News. Masemola faces four charges under the Public Finance Management Act, with the state alleging that she failed to prevent irregular and wasteful expenditure and financial losses linked to the tender. Her co-accused face charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering, while prosecutors have indicated that the charge sheet could be amended as the case progresses.

New Hope for South African Heart Failure Patients

Research by Johannesburg clinician scientist Dr Nene Mboweni-Kondlo could help improve the early detection and treatment of heart failure among South Africans, reports EWN. Her 2025 study found that one in five patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction also had atrial fibrillation. Those experiencing both conditions showed more advanced disease, poorer quality of life and a history of stroke. She said that the findings highlight the need for earlier diagnosis, better management of risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, and greater access to specialised care, including catheter ablation. She called for larger South African studies to ensure treatment approaches reflect local populations.

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