South Africa: Thousands Wait As Gauteng Pushes for More Organ Donors

About 1,100 Gauteng patients need kidney transplants or are being assessed to join the waiting list, according to the provincial health department.

Only 317 organ transplants were carried out across South Africa in 2024 while about 6,500 patients currently need organ and tissue transplants.

Thousands of South Africans are waiting for organ and tissue transplants, but there are simply not enough donors.

The Gauteng Department of Health is now calling on more people to register as organ and tissue donors.

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According to the department, about 1,100 patients in Gauteng are waiting for kidney transplants or are being assessed before they can be placed on the transplant waiting list.

Across South Africa, the need is even greater.

About 6,500 patients are currently waiting for organ and tissue transplants.

The department said the number of patients who need transplants is much higher than the number of donor organs available.

In 2024, only about 317 organ transplants were carried out in South Africa. This figure includes transplants at both public and private hospitals.

A single donor can help people who desperately need organs to survive.

Organs that can be donated include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas.

People can also donate tissue.

This includes skin, bone, blood vessels and parts of the eyes and heart.

The department said organ donation can save the lives of patients who are waiting for transplants.

It also wants to clear up fears about who can become a donor.

Being older or having a medical condition does not automatically prevent someone from donating organs or tissue.

Doctors will assess a potential donor and decide whether the person's organs or tissue can be donated when the time comes.

The Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa said myths and incorrect information can leave people scared or uncertain about organ donation.

Cultural and traditional beliefs can also influence how people and families feel about donating organs and tissue.

The foundation has encouraged people who want to become donors to discuss their decision with their families.

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Having that conversation can make sure family members know and understand the person's wishes.

People who want to become donors can register at their nearest hospital or through the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa.

The Gauteng Department of Health is encouraging South Africans to learn more about donation, speak to their families and consider registering.

With thousands of patients waiting for transplants, more donors could mean more people getting the organs and tissue they desperately need.