Somalia and Tanzania Discuss Public Service Reforms and Government Management

Dodoma, Tanzania — Somalia's Minister of State at the Prime Minister's Office, Hirsi Jama Gaani, leading a federal government delegation, met on Thursday with Tanzania's Minister of State in the President's Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ridhiwani Kikwete, in Dodoma.

The talks focused on sharing experience in public service reform, government administration and civil service management, including recruitment based on merit, competition and transparency.

The two sides also discussed modern systems for managing government performance, institutional accountability, leadership development and the modernization of public sector administration.

They explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and Tanzania, particularly in institutional capacity-building, civil service skills development, leadership, performance management and the exchange of experience in public sector reforms.

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The Somali delegation later attended a knowledge-sharing session focused on Cabinet affairs and the modernization of the Cabinet Secretariat.

The session presented Tanzania's experience in Cabinet procedures, document preparation and management, agenda management and monitoring Cabinet decisions.

Participants also discussed mechanisms for tracking the implementation of Cabinet decisions, digitizing government work processes and strengthening coordination among ministries and government institutions.

The Somali delegation's visit is part of broader efforts to deepen cooperation between Somalia and Tanzania, with a particular focus on strengthening public institutions and improving the delivery of government services.