Somalia Holds National Meeting to Prepare for Possible Super El Niño Impacts

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has opened a national meeting in Mogadishu to strengthen preparations for the potential impact of Super El Niño 2026.

The meeting was opened by SoDMA chairman Mahmoud Maallin Abdulle and brought together federal government ministries, state-level authorities responsible for humanitarian affairs and disaster management, the president's office, the Chamber of Commerce, religious scholars and representatives of international and local organisations.

Participants discussed concerns over weather forecasts indicating a high possibility of a Super El Niño event, which could bring heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding in parts of Somalia.

The forecasts have raised particular concern because large parts of the country are still recovering from the effects of drought and prolonged humanitarian pressures.

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SoDMA chairman Mahmoud Maallin Abdulle said Somalia's humanitarian situation required urgent coordination and cooperation to ensure vulnerable communities receive assistance in time.

He stressed the need for government institutions, federal member states, humanitarian organisations and the business community to work together to strengthen preparedness and reduce the impact of potential disasters.

The meeting forms part of efforts to improve Somalia's disaster preparedness and response plans as the country faces the possibility of heavy rains, flooding and displacement.

SoDMA has urged relevant authorities and humanitarian partners to prepare contingency plans in advance to ensure that severe weather does not develop into a wider humanitarian crisis.

The agency said early preparation, coordination and timely assistance would be essential in protecting vulnerable communities and reducing potential losses from climate-related disasters.