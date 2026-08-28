Rwanda: Nangaa Says Universities in Goma, Bukavu to Remain Open Despite Kinshasa's Suspension

AFC/M23 political coordinator Corneille Nangaa has condemned the Congolese government's suspension of public universities and other higher learning institutions in areas under the rebel movement's control, saying the decision deprives students in eastern DR Congo of their right to education.

ALSO READ: Kinshasa suspends universities in AFC/M23-controlled areas

Nangaa, writing on X on Thursday, August 27, described the suspension as a "cynical decision" and accused Kinshasa of using education as a tool in the conflict.

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The Congolese minister of universities and research suspended all academic and para-academic activities for the 2026-2027 academic year in public higher learning institutions in Goma and Bukavu cities, including registrations, teaching, examinations, deliberations and other activities leading to the award of degrees.

The affected institutions include the University of Goma, ISC-Goma, ISTM-Goma, ISTA-Goma and ISP-Goma, as well as the Official University of Bukavu, ISC-Bukavu, ISTM-Bukavu, ISP-Bukavu, ISDR-Bukavu and ISAM-Bukavu. The institutions will remain suspended until further notice.

The decision followed the installation of new management committees at several higher learning institutions in Bukavu by the AFC/M23 administration on August 12, a move opposed by Kinshasa.

ALSO READ: AFC/M23 leader Corneille Nangaa states four reasons why his movement is fighting Tshisekedi govt

Nangaa said the suspension violates the right to education guaranteed by DR Congo's Constitution and national education law, as well as international commitments.

"It is simply unacceptable to trample in this way on the right to education, which is a fundamental and inalienable right, strongly guaranteed by the Constitution of the DRC," he wrote.

He also rejected the use of education as part of the political and military confrontation, arguing that closing universities cannot be justified.

"One does not conduct public policy or a defense strategy by closing universities. One does not sanction a population or a territory by depriving its youth of knowledge. One does not preserve the Republic by sacrificing the academic and professional future of its students."

The rebel leader reassured students and parents that the AFC/M23 movement would ensure academic activities continue in areas under its control.

"To the beleaguered parents and our dear students, we send a message of firmness and serenity, do not give in to panic or agitation," Nangaa said.

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"Rest assured that the AFC-M23 fully assumes its responsibilities to guarantee the continuity of academic activities under normal conditions and without the slightest disruption."

ALSO READ: DR Congo must be violence-free, says AFC/M23 leader Nangaa

He said universities would remain open.

"Much to the displeasure of the illegitimate Kinshasa regime, our universities will continue to operate, our campuses will remain open, and our children will pursue their studies with dignity, tranquility, and responsibility. The future of our youth will never be confiscated."

Nangaa also linked the university suspension to other disruptions in areas controlled by the movement, including the closure of banks and the blocking of airport infrastructure, and what he observed as the diversion and deliberate confiscation of funds intended for the fight against the outbreak of Ebola disease.

He described these measures as part of a broader policy of hostility and collective punishment against civilians in areas under AFC/M23 control.