Rwanda: Rate Hike Is Necessary, but It Comes With a Cost

opinion

The National Bank of Rwanda's decision to raise the Central Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 8.75 per cent comes as inflationary pressures continue to intensify. Inflation averaged 9.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 and 13.2 per cent in the second, before reaching 14.5 per cent year-on-year in July.

With this acceleration, the move to hike the rate is understandable. But it also highlights the delicate balancing act facing monetary policymakers. Containing prices without unnecessarily weakening an economy that is still expanding strongly.

The logic behind the increase is straightforward. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive, discouraging excessive consumption and investment while encouraging saving. By moderating demand, the central bank hopes to prevent temporary price pressures from becoming entrenched and to anchor inflation expectations.

That is particularly important because inflation can become self-reinforcing. If businesses expect higher costs, they may raise prices; workers may demand higher wages; and consumers may bring forward purchases in anticipation of further increases. Breaking such second-round effects is essential if Rwanda is to return inflation to its 2-8 per cent target range.

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Yet monetary policy alone cannot solve all of Rwanda's inflation problem. Some of the current pressures are driven by factors largely outside the control of interest rates. Food prices could come under renewed pressure from El Niño-related weather conditions, while tensions in the Middle East could keep global commodity and energy prices elevated.

There is also a cost to tighter monetary policy. Higher lending rates could put pressure on households with existing or prospective loans and raise financing costs for businesses. Small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, may delay expansion or investment if credit becomes prohibitively expensive.

This matters at a time when economic activity remains robust, with GDP growing 10 per cent in the first quarter.

The encouraging news is that the country enters this tightening cycle from a position of considerable economic momentum. Strong exports, improving foreign-exchange stability, rising remittances and adequate reserves provide some cushion against external shocks.

The challenge now is calibration. The central bank must remain prepared to act if inflation expectations deteriorate, but equally avoid keeping monetary conditions unnecessarily tight once price pressures begin to ease.

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Ultimately, the success of the rate hike will be measured by whether it helps bring inflation down while preserving the investment and economic momentum needed to sustain growth.