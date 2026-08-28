Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga's Wife Miniyothabo Earns Doctorate As 7,888 Graduate At MSU

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday conferred degrees on 7,888 graduands at Midlands State University (MSU), with Vice President Chiwenga's wife, Miniyothabo, receiving a Doctor of Business Leadership degree.

The MSU 27th graduation ceremony was held at the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School at the university's Kwekwe Campus under the theme, "Knowledge, Innovation, and Enterprise: Building a Self-Sufficient Zimbabwe".

The ceremony continued an emerging trend of women outnumbering men among MSU graduates, with female students accounting for 55% of the graduating cohort compared to 45% males.

Speaking at the event, MSU Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said the ceremony held great national significance as it celebrated years of sacrifice, discipline and intellectual labour in line with the National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030.

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"Today we graduate 7 888 graduands, drawn from the university's 10 faculties, 55 percent female and 45 percent male, 6 631 graduated with Honours Degrees, 1 027 with Master's Degrees, and 19 with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) or Doctor of Business Leadership Degrees," he said.

Muzvidziwa said 39% of the graduands were completing degrees in critical skills disciplines, mainly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The 2026 graduating cohort also saw the university produce its first graduates in the Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences, Bachelor of Engineering Honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Bachelor of Engineering in Fuels and Energy Engineering.

Meanwhile, the MSU Moot Court team was crowned World Champions at the 18th Nelson Mandela World Moot Court Competition held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi-Chiwenga, was among the notable graduands after being conferred with a Doctor of Business Leadership degree.

Her doctoral research examined how the Government can balance defence expenditure with spending on civilian priorities, a challenge commonly referred to as the "guns versus butter" dilemma.

Speaking after receiving her doctorate, Baloyi-Chiwenga said her achievement was particularly important in demonstrating to young Zimbabweans that success requires hard work and perseverance.

"I feel like it's important for every Zimbabwean, especially the girl child, because I went through each and every step that every Zimbabwean is supposed to go through. So it teaches them that there are no shortcuts in life.

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"You have to do everything that you have to do. There's no substitute for hard work and if you work hard, there will be results. As somebody who is a leader in society, we are preaching to our children. This is the way that you have to travel and we show them by leading that way," she said after receiving the DBL.

Among the media personalities graduating was Zimpapers Group Digital Services Executive Elias Mambo, who graduated with a Master of Commerce Degree in Strategy and Innovation.