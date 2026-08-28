Zimbabwe: Glen View Traders to Be Relocated to Chemhanza As Complex Catches Another Fire

THOUSANDS of traders at Glen View 8 Home Industry Complex are set to be relocated to Chemhanza Home Industry, following a series of fire outbreaks, with the latest occurring early Wednesday.

The fire destroyed building supplies including glue, nails, timber, paint, thinners, generators and other goods, with the value yet to be established.

Harare City Council SMEs Committee chairperson Councillor Denford Ngadziore said all traders would be moved to the new and safer facility once preparations are complete.

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"Glenview Area 8 complex traders will all be relocated to Chemhanza and construction of a modern high-rise Glenview Area complex will commence soon after through a private developer," Ngadziore said.

Ngadziore said the new facility was intended to provide traders with a safer and more organised trading environment while supporting the formalisation of informal businesses.

"The development of Chemhanza Home Industry will provide a safer, more organised and formal trading environment for thousands of entrepreneurs while contributing to economic activity and employment in Harare," he said.

The relocation plan comes as Glen View 8 continues to be hit by fires, with another blaze breaking out at around 1 am Wednesday, destroying glue, nails, timber, paint, thinners, generators and other goods.

Ngadziore said the latest incident also exposed shortcomings in emergency response, with the fire brigade arriving 22 minutes after receiving the emergency call, against the required response time of five to seven minutes.

"Our Fire Brigade managed to contain the fire and prevent further destruction.

"However, the Fire Brigade arrived 22 minutes after receiving the emergency call, against the required response time of 5-7 minutes," he said.

The council is developing Chemhanza Home Industry, which is expected to accommodate approximately 4 000 traders.