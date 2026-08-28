Uganda: Tooro Kingdom Mourns King Oyo As 34-Year Reign Ends

FORT PORTAL -- The Tooro Kingdom is mourning the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died on Thursday night at the age of 34, bringing to an end a reign that began when he was just three years old.

The death was announced by Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, who said the monarch passed away at approximately 10:00pm.

Rwomiire described the death as a profound loss to the royal family, the people of Tooro and Uganda, while calling on the Abatooro to remain calm, united and prayerful during the mourning period.

The announcement came after a day of uncertainty surrounding the King's health, following conflicting reports about his condition while he was receiving medical attention in the United States.

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Earlier on Thursday, the Kingdom had confirmed that King Oyo was critically ill and appealed for prayers, while cautioning the public against spreading unverified information. That statement followed reports circulating on social media and through various sources that the monarch had already died.

The eventual confirmation of his death brought an abrupt end to the uncertainty and triggered mourning across Tooro and beyond.

A monarch who ascended the throne as a child

Born on April 16, 1992, Oyo became Omukama of Tooro on September 12, 1995, following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

At only three years old, he became one of the world's youngest reigning monarchs, a position he would hold for more than three decades.

As he grew into adulthood, King Oyo gradually assumed greater responsibility for the administration and affairs of the kingdom. Upon reaching the age of 18 in 2010, he formally took full operational control of the institution.

During his reign, the kingdom pursued programmes and initiatives in areas including education, healthcare, tourism, environmental conservation and youth empowerment.

His death therefore marks not only the loss of a traditional ruler but also the close of a significant chapter in the modern history of Tooro.

Succession

The question of succession is expected to attract attention in the coming days.

The Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister has assured subjects that the continuity of the institution is secure, saying King Oyo left behind a Prince who is expected to succeed him.

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The identity of the heir, according to the Prime Minister, will be formally revealed at an appropriate time in accordance with Tooro traditions and customs.

For now, the kingdom has urged the Abatooro to observe unity and maintain calm as preparations for mourning and other traditional arrangements get underway.

King Oyo's death closes a remarkable royal journey that began in childhood and lasted more than 30 years, leaving Tooro to confront the transition to a new generation of leadership.