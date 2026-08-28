Nigeria Commiserates With Nepal Over Landslides, Flash Floods

27 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has commiserated with the Government and people of Nepal following devastating landslides and flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, which resulted in loss of lives, destruction and displacement of communities.

In a statement on Thursday night, signed by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, the government expressed sympathy with the affected families, those awaiting news on missing loved ones and communities whose livelihoods and infrastructure were severely affected by the disaster.

The government commended Nepali authorities for the prompt mobilisation of personnel and resources for rescue and humanitarian operations, as well as efforts to restore essential services in the affected areas.

Nigeria also expressed hope that the ongoing emergency response would provide relief to affected communities and facilitate the safe recovery of those missing.

The Federal Government further commended international relief efforts in the affected areas, stressing the importance of sustained international cooperation in emergency management, humanitarian response and building climate resilience.

It said Nigeria stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal as they begin the process of recovery and reconstruction following the disaster.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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