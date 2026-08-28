Africa: All of Africa Today - August 28, 2026

Uganda President's Son Says He Will Seek Top Job in 2031

Uganda's military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has announced plans to run for president in 2031, positioning himself as a potential successor to his father, long-serving President Yoweri Museveni. Museveni has ruled since 1986. Kainerugaba, 52, said on X that he would contest for "the highest office in the land" with Museveni's support. He leads the Patriotic League of Uganda, a political pressure group, and has previously expressed presidential ambitions. He said he would run in 2026, but then he dropped out of the race. His declaration comes amid ongoing uncertainty over Museveni's political future. Kainerugaba's place in Uganda's politics is under growing scrutiny, including for his controversial social media posts and actions against opposition figures.

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Nigeria Kidnappers Collected Nearly $6m in Ransoms

Nigeria recorded 1,411 kidnapping incidents involving about 7,825 victims between July 2025 and June 2026, with at least N7.78 billion paid in ransom, according to SBM Intelligence. The research firm said Boko Haram accounted for more than 90% of the ransom. It collected about N7 billion from just eight incidents, including the abductions of hundreds of students in Niger and Borno states. The report found that 963 people were killed during the period, with the North accounting for 85% of kidnapping cases. Security forces conducted only 302 anti-kidnapping operations, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing Nigeria's security response.

Zambia Opposition Leader Mundubile in Police Custody

Zambian opposition leader and presidential election runner-up Brian Mundubile has been taken into police custody and is being questioned alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu. This comes two weeks after a disputed but largely peaceful presidential election, where incumbent Hakainde Hichilema was declared the winner by authorities. Mundubile had gone into hiding after police raids on opposition sites and planned to challenge the results in court. Authorities accused him of national security offences and links to activities threatening the state. The pair surrendered to police after reportedly being under UN protection, with lawyers present during questioning, as concerns grow over Zambia's post-election political tensions ahead of Hichilema's September 1 inauguration.

Ruto Says No Kenyan Should Lose Life, Liberty or Dignity for Criticising Govt

Kenyan President William Ruto has reaffirmed citizens' constitutional right to criticise the government, express dissent and participate in peaceful demonstrations. He said that no one should lose their life, liberty or dignity for exercising these freedoms. Speaking at the 16th Katiba Day Symposium in Nairobi, Ruto reflected on the 2024 Gen Z-led protests. He acknowledged allegations of unlawful arrests, disappearances and excessive force, and called for independent investigations and accountability. He said that the right to protest does not extend to violence or criminal acts, saying the state must balance protecting civil liberties with maintaining public order.

New Questions Emerge Over Zambian VP Chilima Plane Crash

A former Mzuzu weather station chief has told Malawi's parliamentary inquiry into the 2024 Chikangawa plane crash that the aircraft carrying Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others could have safely landed at Mzuzu Airport. Olive Chavunguma, who served as officer-in-charge at the former Mzuzu Climate Change and Meteorological Station, told the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee that her station recorded visibility of eight kilometres at Mzuzu Airport on the morning of 10 June 2024, visibility that, she insisted, would have been sufficient for the aircraft to land. She said the weather was overcast with drizzle and fog but maintained that conditions at the airport were adequate for landing. However, she could not confirm that bad weather caused the crash, cautioning that conditions at the Chikangawa crash site could have been significantly different. Her testimony challenges aspects of Germany's BFU investigation, which attributed the crash to adverse weather and alleged that meteorological information was not provided for the flight route, prompting fresh questions about what went wrong before the aircraft crashed.

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Salif Keïta Pulls Out of South Africa Shows Over Xenophobic Violence

Malian music icon Salif Keïta has cancelled his planned performance at South Africa's Macufe festival, citing concerns over xenophobic violence against African migrants. The decision has disappointed Free State authorities, who stressed that the festival celebrates African unity. His cancellation comes amid protests demanding undocumented migrants leave South Africa. More than 160,000 people reportedly left through voluntary repatriation programmes since May. Migrants from countries including Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana and Nigeria have returned home. Organisers of the anti-migrant group March and March have announced further nationwide protests for September 30.