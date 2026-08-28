Rwanda: RDF, UPDF Hold Proximity Commanders Meeting in Mbarara

28 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officers held their eighth Proximity Commanders' Meeting in Mbarara, Uganda, on Thursday, August 27, to strengthen coordination and address security issues along the Rwanda-Uganda border.

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The three-day meeting brought together commanders whose units are deployed along the common border. The RDF delegation was led by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, Commander of the RDF 5 Infantry Division, while the UPDF side was led by Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, Commander of the UPDF 2 Infantry Division.

Muhanguzi said security in the two countries is closely linked.

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"Peace in Rwanda contributes to peace in Uganda and vice versa," Muhanguzi said, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to maintain security for communities on both sides of the border.

He also appreciated the Commanders-in-Chief and Chiefs of Defence Staff of the two militaries for their leadership and continued efforts to promote unity, cooperation and good relations.

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Karusisi said the shared border should facilitate peaceful movement, trade and cooperation rather than become a source of insecurity or misunderstanding.

He urged commanders to maintain open channels of communication and strengthen confidence between the two forces, particularly when dealing with emerging issues.

Karusisi said such issues should be addressed "through dialogue and appropriate coordination."

He added that the strong relationship between Rwanda and Uganda provides a foundation for further military cooperation.

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The meeting was preceded by a tree-planting activity in Kamwezi Sub-County, Rukiga District, where the two delegations joined local leaders and community members.

Proximity Commanders' meetings are held quarterly, bringing together RDF and UPDF commanders whose units are deployed along the Rwanda-Uganda border.

The engagements are intended to assess the security situation, address cross-border security challenges, strengthen coordination and develop solutions to issues affecting communities on both sides of the border.

Read the original article on New Times.

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