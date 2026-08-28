Zimbabwe: Hundreds of Zimbabweans Stranded in Limpopo Urge Government to Fund Repatriation

28 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Some Zimbabwean nationals are still stranded outside Mankweng Police Station near Polokwane in Limpopo.

They have appealed to the Zimbabwean government to provide transport to take them home.

There are also goods and luggage belonging to Zimbabweans who were repatriated in July.

One of the people who have been waiting outside the Mankweng Police Station, Herbert Masimba, is appealing to the Zimbabwean government to also pay for transport to take their belongings home.

"What we want the Zimbabwean government to do for us is to look for truckers who are willing to take these goods from here to Zimbabwe. Once they drop off these goods, the government should pay them and give them a binding contract stating that they will be paid once they have completed the work. That is what we need the trucks for now. Our government has promised that buses will still be coming. We are compiling a list of people who want to be repatriated back home," says Masimba.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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