Malawi: New Bullets Coaches in Limbo Over Work Permit Delay

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are being made to play a frustrating waiting game, after newly signed coaches Lemekani Mwanza and Donewell Yobe were left twiddling their thumbs pending government clearance for their work permits.

The two arrived in Malawi last week ready to join Wedson Nyirenda's technical panel, but have so far been unable to begin official duties with the club, with Mwanza set to serve as a data analyst and Yobe brought in as an assistant coach.

Despite the hold-up, Bullets remain confident the pair will be cleared to start work as early as next week, with the club stressing the delay is simply part of the standard bureaucratic process rather than any cause for genuine concern.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer Albert Chigoga confirmed the club is still waiting on the necessary documentation from government authorities before Mwanza and Yobe can officially begin their roles.

"Every country has rules," Chigoga said, underlining that the process, while frustrating, reflects standard immigration procedure rather than any issue specific to the two new arrivals.

With Bullets keen to integrate their new signings into the coaching set-up as swiftly as possible, all eyes will now be on whether government clearance comes through in time for Mwanza and Yobe to make an immediate impact on the club's ongoing campaign.