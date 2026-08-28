Africa: Zesco, Sundowns to Meet in CAF Women's Champions League Cosafa Qualifier Final

Last year's runners-up ZESCO Ndola Girls will face two-time African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier Botswana 2026 on Saturday after both came through tough semi-final clashes.

Zambia's ZESCO edged Silver Strikers of Malawi 2-1 in the first of Thursday's semi-finals, before Sundowns saw off defending champions Gaborone United with a comprehensive 5-0 win.

ZESCO knocked Sundowns out at the semi-final stage of last year's competition, which remains the only time the South African side have lost in ordinary time at the regional finals since making their debut in 2021.

The decider will kick off at 18h00 CAT (16h00 GMT), with the winner booking their place at the continental finals later in the year.

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Silver Strikers and Gaborone United meet in the third-place play-off at 15h00 CAT (13h00 GMT) as they battle for bronze.

Saturday's clashes will be streamed live on CAF TV to a global audience.

ZESCO booked their place in the final after goals from Penelope Mulubwa and Charity Mubanga gave them a 2-0 lead.

Silver Strikers pulled one back when Eneless Phiri's clearance struck Mathyola and deflected into the net, setting up a tense finish.

The Malawians could not find an equaliser, though, and ZESCO held on for the win.

There was a vociferous home crowd in attendance at Gaborone United Stadium for the second semi-final, but the hosts could not make it a hat-trick of final appearances in as many years.

Sundowns took the lead after 21 minutes, with the goal scored, ironically, by Botswana international Tholakele, who headed home unmarked at the back post.

It was 2-0 just before halftime as Nonhlanhla Mthandi controlled the ball 15 yards from goal and was able to pick her spot, curling it into the corner.

Sundowns made sure of the win on 67 minutes as a mistake at the back allowed Tholakele to pick up possession and fire past the goalkeeper.

That goal was her fifth of the campaign, taking her clear at the top of the Golden Boot race. It was also the 50th goal of the tournament in Gaborone.

There was still time for two more as Isabella Ludwig netted her third of the competition after latching onto a loose ball in the box, before Wendy Shongwe added a fifth in stoppage time.

THURSDAY'S RESULTSSemi-FinalsZESCO Ndola Girls 2 (Mulubwa 11', Mubanga 17') Silver Strikers 1 (Mathyola 63')

Mamelodi Sundowns 5 (Tholakele 21', 67', Mthandi 45', Ludwig 77', Shongwe 90') Gaborone United 0

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES (both Gaborone United Stadium)Third-Place Play-OffSilver Strikers vs Gaborone United (KO 15h00; 13h00 GMT)

Final

ZESCO Ndola Girls vs Mamelodi Sundowns (KO 18h00; 16h00 GMT)

TOURNAMENT STATSMatches Played: 14

Goals scored: 52

Biggest victory: Mamelodi Sundowns 8 Nsingizini Hotspurs 0 (Group B, August 21)

Most goals in a game: 8 - Mamelodi Sundowns 8 Nsingizini Hotspurs 0 (Group B, August 21)

GOALSCORERS5 goals - Refilwe Tholakele (Mamelodi Sundowns)

4 - Lucia Moçambique (Costa do Sol), Carolyne Mathyola (Silver Strikers), Charity Mubanga (ZESCO Ndola Girls)

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3 - Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns), Isabella Ludwig (Mamelodi Sundowns), Eneless Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls)

2 - Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lucia Gaonwe (Nsingizini Hotspurs), Grace Kakangula (Silver Strikers), Penelope Mulubwa (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Wendy Shongwe (Mamelodi Sundowns)

1 - Gladys Banda (Silver Strikers), Natasha Benza (Herentals Queens), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Ronnel Donnelly (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nadia Farranguana (Costa do Sol), Catherine Gwangwara (Herentals Queens), Asanda Hadebe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sandra Mugwara (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dee Mapuwa (Herentals Queens), Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse (Gaborone United Ladies), Tlamelo Pheresi (Lesotho Defence Force), Lesego Radiakanyo (Gaborone United Ladies), Goitsemang Tlamma (Gaborone United Ladies)