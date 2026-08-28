South Africa: Media Alert - Portfolio Committee On Higher Education to Host Colloquium On Student Accommodation

27 August 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training will tomorrow, Friday, 28 August 2026, host a colloquium on student accommodation in post-school education.

The colloquium will be held under the theme "Towards Accessible, Affordable, Safe and Sustainable Accommodation for all PSET Students". It aims to provide a platform for meaningful engagement on the challenges facing student accommodation across the post-school education sector.

Student accommodation is widely recognised as an important and critical part of student success for both universities and technical vocational education and training colleges. The committee views student accommodation as much more than the mere provision of beds. It is about creating an environment conducive to learning and establishing a thriving academic community.

The committee aims to have frank and honest discussions that will critically dissect the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) student accommodation cap, funding and accreditation, and the factors driving accommodation costs across the sector.

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The committee has invited key stakeholders across the student accommodation value chain to attend the colloquium, including the Department of Higher Education and Training, NSFAS, student leadership organisations, Universities South Africa, the South African Public Colleges Organisation, the Competition Commission, the Private Student Housing Association and the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority, among others.

Details of the meeting are as follows.

Date: Friday, 28 August 2026

Time: 09:00-17:00

Venue: Zoom meeting platform

Members of the media are welcome to attend and cover the colloquium.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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