Nigeria: Police Arrest Four Suspects Over Killing of Two During Osun Motor Park Mayhem

The police said one of the suspects identified as Ayewo subsequently used the stolen rifle to shoot sporadically, hitting three policemen and two passers-by.

The Osun State Police Command has arrested four suspected political thugs in connection with the killing of two persons during a violent confrontation at the Naira and Kobo area of Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the incident occurred on Monday amid attempts to allegedly take control of the garage following the re-election victory of the state's governor, Ademola Adeleke.

However, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, disclosed on Thursday while briefing journalists in Osogbo that the command has arrested four suspects found to have been involved in the incident.

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Narrating the incident, Mr Zungura said the violence escalated after a group of about 30 armed hoodlums attacked officers responding to a distress call and forcibly snatched an AK-47 rifle from one of the policemen.

He said one of the hoodlums identified only as Ayewo subsequently used the stolen rifle to shoot sporadically, hitting three policemen and two passers-by.

The two passers-by later died from their injuries, while the injured policemen were taken to hospital for treatment, he said. .

"Following credible intelligence gathered and painstaking technical analysis of available information relating to the incident, operatives of the Osun State Police Command, on Wednesday, 26th August 2026, successfully arrested four (4) suspects in-connection with the attack," Mr Zungura stated.

Four suspects arrested

According to the police, its subsequent operation following the credible intelligence gathered after the incident led to the arrest of four suspects in connection with the clash.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sikiru Ademola Adedeji, 21; Olalere Taiwo, 21; Olalere Ademola, 26; and Bankole Abiodun, 20.

The police said one cutlass-like object was recovered from the suspects.

Mr Zungura said the suspects, during preliminary interrogation, confessed to being political thugs and identified Ayewo as the leader of their faction.

"They all confessed to be political thugs and their faction is headed by one Ayewo, other name unknown, and it was Ayewo that shot the snatched AK-47 rifle that hit the victims," he said.

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The police said Ayewo and other suspects who remain at large are still being pursued.

The commissioner assured residents that the investigation would continue until all those involved in the incident are identified and arrested.

"Every individual found to have participated in or contributed to the commission of the offence will be made to face the full weight of the law," Mr Zungura said.

The Ikire killing incident also comes against the backdrop of heightened political tensions in Osun following the recently concluded governorship election won by Mr Adeleke of the Accord Party.

Since the election, there have been disputes and attempts by political actors to take control of some local government structures and public spaces in the state, raising concerns about the potential for political disagreements to spill into violence.