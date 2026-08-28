Botswana: IEC Revises Voters Roll

28 August 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has altered the voters' roll in 53 constituencies giving registered voters until September 24 to inspect the revised lists and lodge objections.

In a media release, it is stated that the alterations were made in accordance with Section 26 of the Electoral Act to cover voters registered during three registration periods in 2024: January 5 to February 3, February 26 to March 15 and May 20 to May 31 respectively.

IEC indicated that copies of the revised voters' roll are available for inspection by members of the public and other stakeholders and that any registered voter who wishes to object to the inclusion of a person's name on the roll must submit the objection to the principal registration officer of the relevant constituency by the 24th September 2026.

Objections must be made using the prescribed form and accompanied by a P10 deposit. The release further stated that the revised rolls are available for inspection at the office of the IEC Secretary, the offices of principal registration officers in the affected constituencies, district commissioners' offices and council secretaries'/town clerks' offices.

BOPA

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