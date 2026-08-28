Kenya: DPP Files 17 Fresh Charges Against DCI, NIS Officers Over 2022 Kidnapping of Two Indians and Kenyan Driver

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions has revived the case involving the alleged kidnapping of two Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver in 2022, filing 17 fresh charges against 15 officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Intelligence Service.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Kahawa Law Courts on September 7, 2026, for plea-taking before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku, following summons issued by the court.

The DPP said the fresh charges were filed after the High Court terminated earlier murder proceedings against the accused, allowing prosecutors to pursue a new case based on the evidence available.

"The new charges were filed after the High Court terminated the earlier murder proceedings against the accused persons, paving the way for the prosecution to institute fresh charges based on the available evidence," the DPP said Thursday.

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The suspects, Peter Gachiku, James Tanki, Joseph Mbugua, David Kipsoi, Joseph Mbaya, John Kamau, Hillary Kipchumba, Stephen Matunda, Simon Gikonyo, Paul Muriithi, Bonface Mtulia, Elikana Mugendi, Fredrick Kamau, John Mavhari and Michael Bett, face charges including kidnapping with intent to murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and subjecting a person to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The kidnapping charge is contrary to Section 258 of the Penal Code, while the conspiracy charge is under Section 393 of the Penal Code. Some of the charges are also brought under Section 51(3) of the National Intelligence Service Act, 2012.

The prosecution alleges that on July 22, 2022, in Nairobi County, the officers, travelling in four vehicles with other unidentified individuals, followed and intercepted a vehicle carrying Indian nationals Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, and their Kenyan driver, Nicodemus Mwania Mwange.

The suspects will also face charges relating to forgery, committing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and cooperating in the execution of such treatment.

The prosecution said the case involved 17 charges against the 15 suspects and listed Victor Owiti, Betty Rubia, Bridgit Atieno, Anthony Musyoka, James Machirah, Kennedy Amwayi and Harrison Kiarie as members of the prosecution team.

The DPP said the suspects are expected to take plea on September 7, when the allegations will formally be presented before the Kahawa court.