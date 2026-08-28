Rwanda: Former APR Star Diagne Joins Club Africain

Tunisian side Club Africain have signed French-Senegalese center Mouhamadou Diagne ahead of the new season, adding an experienced big man to strengthen their frontline.

Diagne joins the Tunisian giants after successful spells with Moroccan side FUS Rabat and Rwanda's APR BBC, where he helped both clubs win domestic league titles.

A proven winner with silverware from two African leagues, Diagne now takes his experience to Club Africain as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

The star center has also played professionally in France, Morocco and the United States, building a reputation for his physicality, defensive presence and ability to contribute in the paint.

He joined APR in July and made an immediate impact during their postseason run, helping the club sweep Patriots 4-0 in the finals to claim the 2026 Rwanda Basketball League title.

Diagne's performances in Rwanda also caught the attention of Senegal head coach Desagana Diop, who recently handed him a call-up to the national team.

His move to Club Africain marks another chapter in a career that continues to gain momentum across Africa.